The state legislature met Monday, Dec. 6, for a special session with the goal of redrawing voting districts for the state legislature, U.S. House and Public Education Commission. This is a process that takes place every 10 years following the new Census numbers. Marisa Demarco - Editor-in-Chief of Source New Mexico, a new local outlet with a focus on state government – spoke with KUNM about what lawmakers are tasked with getting done and what to expect as the session continues.

Listen • 5:19