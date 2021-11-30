© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Source New Mexico

    Local News
    State legislature kicks off special session with focus on redistricting
    Nash Jones
    The state legislature met Monday, Dec. 6, for a special session with the goal of redrawing voting districts for the state legislature, U.S. House and Public Education Commission. This is a process that takes place every 10 years following the new Census numbers. Marisa Demarco - Editor-in-Chief of Source New Mexico, a new local outlet with a focus on state government – spoke with KUNM about what lawmakers are tasked with getting done and what to expect as the session continues.
    Public Affairs
    Let's talk missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives
    Let’s Talk New Mexico 10/21 8am: It’s still unclear exactly how many cases there are in New Mexico of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & Relatives.…