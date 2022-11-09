© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Stephanie Garcia Richard reelected state Land Commissioner

KUNM | By Megan Gleason, Source NM
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:12 AM MST
Stephanie Garcia Richard
Morgan Lee
/
AP
Stephanie Garcia Richard has been reelected state land commissioner, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard has snagged another four years as New Mexico’s commissioner of public lands, according to a race call by the Associated Press. She’ll be in charge again of managing state land, its leases and mineral rights.

Garcia Richard held 54.9% of the vote, while her opponent Republican Jefferson Byrd pulled 45.1% of the vote as of early Wednesday morning.

In her first term, Garcia Richard leased over 100,000 acres of land for oil and gas, leading to record-breaking production numbers. The oil and gas industry supplies nearly a third of New Mexico’s budget most years.

Garcia Richard has also touted her clean energy efforts, tripling renewable energy production in her first term. Knowing that fossil fuel resources won’t be around forever, she said she’ll keep working in office to diversify the state’s revenue sources.

Tags
Local News NM Elections 2022state land commissionerStephanie Garcia RichardJefferson Byrd
Megan Gleason, Source NM
Megan Gleason is a journalist based in Albuquerque. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico, where she served as the editor-in-chief of the Daily Lobo. Other work has appeared under the New Mexico Press Association as well as in the Independent, Gallup Sun and Silver City Daily Press.
See stories by Megan Gleason, Source NM
Related Content
Load More