Megan GleasonReporter, Source New Mexico
Megan Gleason is a journalist based in Albuquerque. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico, where she served as the editor-in-chief of the Daily Lobo. Other work has appeared under the New Mexico Press Association as well as in the Independent, Gallup Sun and Silver City Daily Press.
-
Voters have through Saturday, Nov. 5 to vote early. Early voting is only at the county clerk’s offices until more voting locations open up when expanded early voting starts on Oct. 22.