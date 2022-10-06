© 2022 KUNM
megan gleason.jpeg

Megan Gleason

Reporter, Source New Mexico

Megan Gleason is a journalist based in Albuquerque. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico, where she served as the editor-in-chief of the Daily Lobo. Other work has appeared under the New Mexico Press Association as well as in the Independent, Gallup Sun and Silver City Daily Press.