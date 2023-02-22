Congressional delegation members address lawmakers in Santa Fe

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury were in Santa Fe Tuesday to address legislators. They both highlighted how they have helped the state at the federal level and urged lawmakers to work on those same issues at home.

Stansbury noted the federal dollars coming in to address food and housing insecurity, early childhood education and a new school for the To’Hajiilee community.

She says New Mexicans are strong, united and resilient, but communities still need help.

"We have to pass legislation to modernize our water laws in Congress and here in New Mexico—we really need to do this," she said. "We must ensure that our communities can recover and rebuild in the wake of these devastating fires by getting the billions of dollars that our entire litigation helped to secure on the ground to our families."

Stansbury urged action to protect access to abortion and gender-affirming care, and protect voting and water rights in the state.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who suffered an unexpected stroke one year ago, called for more education efforts to help people recognize the signs of stroke and encouraged lawmakers and their constituents to work together.

"We can have respectful disagreements when a disagreement needs to be had," he said. "I know those are challenges that I'm faced with in the United States Senate and with the US House of Representatives. We work together to find a bridge to get across that divide.

Luján concluded by telling the crowd to share a smile with someone because that positivity might save your life or someone else’s.

