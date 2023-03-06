Santa Fe marks annual COVID-19 Memorial Day with Plaza event

In Santa Fe, officials and residents gathered in the Plaza to remember those who died of COVID-19 and their loved ones, and to celebrate essential workers and first responders.

It is the second time the city has commemorated the annual event, which takes place on the first Monday in March , designated COVID-19 Memorial Day by the city's Governing Body in 2021.

Lilian Montoya, the president and CEO of CHRISTUS St Vincent Medical Center, spoke of the toll of the pandemic.

"Almost three years ago, on March 11 2020, four confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Mexico," she said. "It was a day of clarity that this disease would not soon be stopped. "

Mayor Alan Webber said more than 396 people died in Santa Fe County alone. Statewide, the virus killed more than 9,000 people .

"Here we are three years later," said Montoya. "And COVID is still with us, but we're all stronger now." She spoke of her relief when the first vaccines were administered.

Alice Fordham / KUNM CHRISTUS St. Vincent President and CEO Lillian Montoya speaks at the memorial

Officials paid tribute to hospital workers and to the community leaders who helped people through times of isolation and grief. Attendee Annie Granillo said her cousin's husband died of the virus

"He died suddenly," she said. "He was a truck driver, he went home from his trip, and next thing we know he passed away."

She spoke of the difficulty of months of isolation, alone at home with the goddaughter she is raising.

"It was just her and I the whole time," she said. "We were just at home with no communication from anywhere."

She recalled the darkest times of the pandemic, with its soaring daily death tolls.

"Just having to look at the numbers and hearing every day the loss, it was just, it was horrific."

Although cases of the virus continue to make people sick and in many cases cause the lasting symptoms known as Long COVID, a federal state of emergency that made access to Medicaid and SNAP easier will expire May 11, which will have consequences beyond COVID .

"Hospitals are going to have to be prepared to take care of patients that may or may not have health insurance coverage," said Lilian Montoya of CHRISTUS St Vincent.

After speeches, a moment of silence and a moment of applause for first responders and essential workers, the Santo Niño children's choir ended the memorial with songs in English and Spanish.