Local News

Santa Fe marks annual COVID-19 Memorial Day with Plaza event

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published March 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM MST
IMG_1332.jpeg
Alice Fordham
/
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber spoke at the Plaza on the city's 2023 COVID-19 Memorial Day

In Santa Fe, officials and residents gathered in the Plaza to remember those who died of COVID-19 and their loved ones, and to celebrate essential workers and first responders.

It is the second time the city has commemorated the annual event, which takes place on the first Monday in March, designated COVID-19 Memorial Day by the city's Governing Body in 2021.

Lilian Montoya, the president and CEO of CHRISTUS St Vincent Medical Center, spoke of the toll of the pandemic.

"Almost three years ago, on March 11 2020, four confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Mexico," she said. "It was a day of clarity that this disease would not soon be stopped. "

Mayor Alan Webber said more than 396 people died in Santa Fe County alone. Statewide, the virus killed more than 9,000 people.

"Here we are three years later," said Montoya. "And COVID is still with us, but we're all stronger now." She spoke of her relief when the first vaccines were administered.

IMG_1333.jpeg
Alice Fordham
/
KUNM
CHRISTUS St. Vincent President and CEO Lillian Montoya speaks at the memorial

Officials paid tribute to hospital workers and to the community leaders who helped people through times of isolation and grief. Attendee Annie Granillo said her cousin's husband died of the virus

"He died suddenly," she said. "He was a truck driver, he went home from his trip, and next thing we know he passed away."

She spoke of the difficulty of months of isolation, alone at home with the goddaughter she is raising.

"It was just her and I the whole time," she said. "We were just at home with no communication from anywhere."

She recalled the darkest times of the pandemic, with its soaring daily death tolls.

"Just having to look at the numbers and hearing every day the loss, it was just, it was horrific."

Although cases of the virus continue to make people sick and in many cases cause the lasting symptoms known as Long COVID, a federal state of emergency that made access to Medicaid and SNAP easier will expire May 11, which will have consequences beyond COVID.

"Hospitals are going to have to be prepared to take care of patients that may or may not have health insurance coverage," said Lilian Montoya of CHRISTUS St Vincent.

After speeches, a moment of silence and a moment of applause for first responders and essential workers, the Santo Niño children's choir ended the memorial with songs in English and Spanish.

Tags
Local News COVIDSanta FeAlan WebberLilian MontoyaAnnie Granillo
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
See stories by Alice Fordham
