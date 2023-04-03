© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Española transmitter(91.9) is down. We expect to return it to service by Wednesday.
Local News

Coyotes don’t resemble wolves enough to be protected, wildlife service says

KUNM | By Nash Jones
Published April 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM MDT
Wolf vs Coyote
Travis S.
/
Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0
A display at the Pratt Museum in Homer, Alaska, illustrates the differences in appearance between wolves and coyotes. On Monday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that coyotes don't look enough like the endangered Mexican wolf to be added to the endangered species list. A group of conservation organizations had petitioned the agency to add coyotes to the list to help protect wolves from being killed in cases where they're mistaken for coyotes, or where hunters say that's the case.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday that coyotes will not be listed as endangered due to looking similar to the endangered Mexican wolf.

Conservation groups in December filed a petition to protect coyotes within the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area. They argued wolves are killed at “high levels” when mistaken for the more common canine, though were unable to cite how often.

The groups argued a Department of Justice policy effectively provides protection from persecution for those who kill an endangered wolf and claim they misidentified it.

The wildlife service determined coyotes don’t resemble wolves enough to meet the criteria for joining them on the endangered species list for that reason alone.

Mexican Wolf Recovery Coordinator Brady McGree disputed the petition in a statement, saying such mistaken identity “accounts for only a small portion” of wolf killings.

He added that listing coyotes would have created more harm than good — increasing the burden on law enforcement while doing little for wolf recovery.

The Mexican gray wolf population hit a new high this year, increasing 23% since the last count, though there’s still a long way to go until the species can be considered self-sufficient.

Tags
Local News Mexican grey wolfwolvesMexican gray wolf recovery programcoyotesCoyotewolfU.S. Fish And Wildlife ServiceUS Fish and Wildlife ServiceEndangered Species Actendangered species
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays on KUNM, 5-7 p.m. MT). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
See stories by Nash Jones
Related Content
Load More