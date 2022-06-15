Let's Talk federal infrastructure act

Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/16 8am: Last November President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed both houses of Congress and was signed into law after almost six months of debate. The final negotiations among legislators left the price tag for the bill at $1.2 trillion, about half of which will make its way to states over the next several years to improve drinking water distribution systems, rebuild roads and bridges, and modernize travel with updated airports and a system of electric vehicle charging stations.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll dig into our state’s infrastructure wishlist, how those federal dollars are being spent, and how we can get more money for our most desperate needs – especially for our rural neighbors. We’ll also talk about some of the less obvious, but necessary, infrastructure projects like renewable energy and broadband internet.