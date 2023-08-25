Wildfire smoke can affect brain health

When we think of damage caused by wildfire smoke, our minds normally go just to our lungs, but a new study from the University of New Mexico says our brains are also at risk.

UNM College of Pharmacy Professor Matthew Campen said that when the smoke gets into the lungs, it can enter our blood and move to our brains.

“We typically think of the brain as being very protected from the blood and the outside environment, but after these wildfire smoke exposures, we see that that's impaired a little bit and that causes what we call neuroinflammation,” he said.

Neuroinflammation affects the part of the brain associated with learning and memory and can seed dementia and Alzhiemer’s disease. It can also alter early development and contribute to mood disorders.

That also means there is potential for people with neurodegenerative diseases and mood disorders to be at higher risk of harm during times of poor air quality due to wildfires.

Campen said the new findings mean researchers need to keep thinking beyond the respiratory system when looking into the effects of smoke on our health.

“What about the potential that depression can be worsened? What about the potential that concentration and your ability to think and process information can be impacted?” he said.

Campen said people can minimize risk by staying aware of air quality in their area, and staying inside when there are high pollution levels. You can find that information on several weather apps. He also suggests limiting use of swamp coolers and wearing a mask on high pollution days.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.