Let's Talk more about missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives

By Jeanette DeDios
Published July 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM MDT
A group of people rally outside the listening sessions of the Not Invisible Act Commission in Albuquerque, NM.
Jeanette DeDios
/
KUNM
A group of people rally outside the listening sessions of the Not Invisible Act Commission in Albuquerque, NM.

Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/13 8am: Native American women in New Mexico have the highest rate of homicide among all racial and ethnic groups. Albuquerque and Gallup are among the top ten cities in the United States for missing and murdered cases.

In 2020, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland helped pass the Not Invisible Act to combat the rising number of Indigenous people going missing. Since then, the Not Invisible Act Commission has toured cities, including Albuquerque, to hear testimonies from family members and hold discussions with advocates, tribal leaders and law enforcement.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss what happened during the listening sessions, what stood out, and what still needs to be addressed. Are you an Indigenous family member or survivor? Are you an advocate or have you participated in a march? What more should we be doing to help bring Indigenous people back to their communities?

Email your questions to letstalk@kunm.org, leave us a voice message by pressing “record” below, or call in live during the show Thursday morning at 8.

Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s currently a part of the Local News Fund Fellowship where she will be working with KUNM-FM and NMPBS during her 9-month fellowship where she will gain hands-on newsroom experience. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
