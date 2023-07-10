Let's Talk more about missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives

Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/13 8am: Native American women in New Mexico have the highest rate of homicide among all racial and ethnic groups. Albuquerque and Gallup are among the top ten cities in the United States for missing and murdered cases.

In 2020, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland helped pass the Not Invisible Act to combat the rising number of Indigenous people going missing. Since then, the Not Invisible Act Commission has toured cities, including Albuquerque, to hear testimonies from family members and hold discussions with advocates, tribal leaders and law enforcement.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss what happened during the listening sessions, what stood out, and what still needs to be addressed. Are you an Indigenous family member or survivor? Are you an advocate or have you participated in a march? What more should we be doing to help bring Indigenous people back to their communities?

Email your questions to letstalk@kunm.org, leave us a voice message by pressing “record” below, or call in live during the show Thursday morning at 8.