CDC gives tips on protecting yourself this holiday season from respiratory illness

It’s that time of the year again and cases of winter respiratory illnesses are elevated across the country. In New Mexico, these diseases like RSV, COVID, and especially the flu are hitting hard. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommendations on how best to protect yourself during the holiday season.

According to CDC data, New Mexico’srespiratory illness level is very highbased on the patients reporting symptoms like coughing, fever, and sore throat.

Director at the CDC Dr. Mandy Cohen said while all respiratory illness has increased, the state is seeing a sharp increase in the flu. She urges folks to use the only tool that works best, which is the vaccine.

However, if you’re feeling sick, Dr. Cohen recommended heading to your doctor, urgent care, or even a pharmacy to get tested for COVID or the flu.

"Treatment can save your life and it’s actually really important to start that treatment early on. You don’t want to get very sick and then start treatment, you want to start treatment as early as possible" said Dr. Cohen.

Dr. Cohen said if you’re feeling sick and have a fever it's best to stay home from holiday gatherings and be aware not only of your health risks but of the risks to loved ones.

Also, as COVID is changing, Dr. Cohen said that it’s becoming more transmissible, but not as severe. Because of this she emphasizes it’s never too late to get vaccinated.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

