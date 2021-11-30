-
As New Mexico saw multiple days of record high coronavirus case numbers this week, the New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday announced this season’s…
-
It’s the start of flu season and multiple cases have been reported in New Mexico, including one death.Walter Dehority, an associate professor of pediatric…
-
More kids are dying across the country this year from the flu, but so far, no children have died from the flu in New Mexico.Dr. Heather Pratt-Chavez said…
-
Flu season is here and state officials are urging people to get vaccinated.Around 36,000 people across the country die each year from the flu, according…