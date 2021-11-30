-
Young children are being hospitalized with the flu in New Mexico at more than three times the national rate. There have been 122 hospitalizations of…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 12/13 8a: Doctors recommend getting a flu shot in the fall, but it’s not too late. A record 80,000 people died in 2017 from the flu…
-
Flu season is here and state officials are urging people to get vaccinated.Around 36,000 people across the country die each year from the flu, according…
-
Flu season starts next month. The state Department of Health is asking people to get vaccinated before the disease starts to spread.Experts say the flu…
-
Influenza is the 8th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC.UNM Hospital provides free flu shots and even drive-thru clinics to…
-
The weather’s warming up, but flu season’s not quite over. Even if you already had the flu this season, if you feel ill, you could have it again. A second…