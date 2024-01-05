© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navajo Nation charges two men with illegally growing marijuana

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published January 5, 2024 at 4:23 PM MST
FBI agent in front of Shiprock in the Navajo Nation.
FBI, Indian Country Crime
In November 2020, the FBI and tribal, federal and state law enforcement partners raided more than 1,100 grow houses in the Shiprock area.

The Navajo Nation has filed charges against two men, alleging they were illegally growing large amounts of marijuana near Shiprock in 2020. Federal, tribal and state law enforcement at the time found and destroyed about a quarter of a million plants

The Nation is charging Dineh Benally and Farley Blue-Eyes with six criminal complaints in connection with the grow operation, which at the time Benally claimed was a hemp farm. Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch said in a statement that the operation was highly disruptive, exploiting Navajo residents, and harming precious natural resources.

In a separate lawsuit filed last year, Chinese immigrant workers recruited for the Shiprock operation are suing Benally and his Taiwanese business associate Irving Lin. The charges include human trafficking, false imprisonment and wage violations.

Since the Shiprock operation was closed down, Benally has been granted at least two cultivation permits to grow marijuana elsewhere in the state. But his license was revoked earlier this month for a farm in Estancia, in Torrance County, and he was fined $1 million. The farm allegedly grew more plants than were permitted, didn't track its inventory and didn't conduct proper pest control.

In Estancia, county commissioner Samuel Schropp told KUNM that he had seen Asian workers at that farm living in apparently unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Local planning and zoning officials had filed a complaint against Benally alleging that he had more RVs on his property than were permitted and that they did not have septic, water or fire suppression. No people were visible at the farm when a KUNM reporter visited on January 3.

Another marijuana farm in Estancia, known as Bliss Farm, also had its license revoked and a million-dollar fine issued for similar violations this month.
Tags
Local News Navajo NationDineh Benallycannabis
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
See stories by Alice Fordham
Related Content
Load More