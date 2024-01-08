Budget windfall and guns are among lawmakers’ priorities for the upcoming legislative session 

With the legislature opening next week, and record revenues coming to state coffers, lawmakers are setting priorities for the 30-day budget session.

The state will have nearly $3.5 billion in new money. Based on that, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is proposing a $10.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year, and lawmakers are proposing $10.1 million.

Lawmakers are prioritizing how to spend this windfall in the 30-day session, which is devoted to the budget, taxes and what Lujan Grisham puts on her agenda.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe) said it’s important to not spend it all on new recurring programs, but rather put the money in permanent funds, like the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund he sponsored last year.

“This is a fund that basically will provide a spin off each year, a percentage of that fund, to go to a whole string of really important environmental programs,” he said.

Wirth is hoping to request an additional $300 million dollars this year for the fund.

Guns will also be a big issue this year. The governor has indicated she wants legislation passed regulating them. “The vast majority of New Mexicans, whether right or left, support the second amendment and so that's going to be an issue of contention,” said House Minority Leader Ryan Lane (R-Aztec).

Lane said he also wants to prioritize making a difference in the Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD).

“Unfortunately our children are really suffering right now in New Mexico,” he said.

A bill or resolution also has to go through both the Senate and House of Representative committees and floors before it reaches the governor’s desk.

The short 30-day session means there will not be as much legislation as last year. But Wirth encourages New Mexicans to participate.

“It's one of the most open legislative processes in the country,” Wirth said. “You can come and testify in committee, you can come right down onto the Senate floor, or the House floor before we gavel in and visit with your representative or senators.”

People can testify in person and most meetings are also available online. The legislative session begins on January 16th.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.