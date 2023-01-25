Rep. Ryan Lane

-
A revived voting rights bill that died during a filibuster last year is on its way to the House for a vote. House Bill 4 would allow New Mexicans to sign up to get ballots for every election via mail. It would create a system for automatic voter registration. It would also turn Election Day into a school holiday.
-
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was joined by a group of bipartisan legislators at the Roundhouse Wednesday who emphasized the importance of bills curbing gun violence in this session.