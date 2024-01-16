Protesters interrupt Gov. Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had to pause during her State of the State address three separate times Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 16, as vocal environmental and pro-Palestinian protesters were ushered out of the chamber.



As the governor outlined her priorities to a joint session of the state Legislature and guests on the opening day of the 2024 legislative session, protestors shouted out from the audience “Global warming is a war of the rich upon the poor” and “Stop the bombing and the siege, Palestine will be free.”

The governor stopped her speech while protestors were speaking, saying at one point “I’m going to give them their due.”

Protester Ennedith Lopéz, policy campaign manager for Youth United For Climate Crisis Action (YUCCA) said the environmental justice group joined with advocates for a ceasefire in Gaza because the issues intersect.

“The amount of money that goes into the military industrial complex both exacerbates the climate crisis but at the same time aids in a genocide,” she told KUNM.

The allegation that Israel has gone beyond a war on Hamas and is committing genocide in Gaza was recently heard in the U.N.’s top court, brought by South Africa . Israel rejects the charge. NPR reports Israel's military campaign has killed nearly 24,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Lujan Grisham took the interruptions in stride, calling the protestors courageous and asking they be given a round of applause. Though she did defend the state’s climate policies in response to the protesters’ chants, calling New Mexico a “national climate leader.”

“Let’s make sure all of the facts are being presented in a way that creates the kind of heartfelt commitment to change but [also] recognizes the progress in the state,” she said.

Lujan Grisham did not make reference to the war in Gaza during her speech.

KUNM’s Alice Fordham contributed to this report.