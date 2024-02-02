Waiting periods for gun purchases one step closer to becoming law

A bill that would create a waiting period on firearm purchases passed the House, after three hours of debate. The bill will go to the Senate next.

Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil (D-Bernalillo) is a co-sponsor of the HB 129, which is meant to give people contemplating suicide or harming another a cooling off period before obtaining a firearm.

“This bill is to create time and space to allow human beings who are naturally impulsive to think through decisions that may have a terrible end,” she said.

It passed in a 37-33 vote.

Several Republican representatives spoke out against the bill, saying it infringed on law-abiding gun owners’ rights.

The bill was originally written to create a 14 business day waiting period. That was cut down to 7 days.

Rep. Art De La Cruz (D-Albuquerque) proposed the change. He says it will still reach the same goal.

“It is an inconvenience,” he said. “But at the same time, sometimes an inconvenience is worth saving a life.”

About 60% of gun deaths in New Mexico are suicides. Suicide acts that use a firearm are particularly fatal – about 90% end in death, compared to about 9% of suicide acts on the whole.

The Senate is considering a similar bill, SB 69. Its waiting period was cut from 14 business days to 14 calendar days, and is waiting to go to the Senate Floor for a vote.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call or text the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

