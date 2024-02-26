With damaging winds forecast, PNM warns of downed power lines

Potentially damaging winds are forecast across central and northern New Mexico today and tomorrow. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a High Wind Warning from 11 p.m. Monday until 11 p.m. Tuesday, with a risk of downed trees and difficult travel. The Public Service Co. of New Mexico (PNM) is warning customers to take care around compromised power lines.

Gusts are expected to reach 40 to 70 miles per hour, with the most severe winds blowing east of the central mountain chain.

PNM spokesperson Kelly-Renae Huber said trees and other objects can slam into power lines in conditions like these.

“If that happens, never try to remove anything from the lines,” she said. “Power lines should always be considered energized and dangerous.”

She recommended those who see a downed power line call the utility to take care of it at 888-342-5766 or text #OUT to 78766.

PNM recommends securing anything outdoors that could blow around to prevent dangerous situations like this and outages.

If a power line falls across an occupied vehicle, Huber warned drivers and passengers to not get out if possible and call emergency services from within the vehicle.