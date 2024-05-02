UNM faculty and staff send letter to university president pushing back on handling of protests

Faculty and staff and the University of New Mexico sent University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes a letter Thursday rebuking the school administration’s response to student protests.

The letter has over 200 signatures, with about 40 withheld names. It calls for the university administration to support free speech and urges the university to include encampments in its definition.

Jennifer Tucker,an associate professor of community and regional planning at UNM, helped to write and collect signatures on the letter. She said it represents faculty and staff who agree and disagree with students’ calls for divestment.

“This issue of repression on campus goes much broader than just the question of the war on Gaza and the need to intervene, so we decided to focus it on a support of students rights of free speech, activism and political action,” she said.

The letter calls encampments, “sites of learning and action oriented toward more just futures, embodying the core values of public universities.”

Tucker says faculty worked with student organizations to write the letter.

“We're really explicit that we encourage debate that refuses racism, antisemitism, anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, Muslim discourses,” she said. “But we also want to be really clear that charges of antisemitism are being weaponized to quell debate, and it's not antisemitic to raise critique.”

KUNM has reached out to UNM for a response to the letter and will update this story if and when we receive it.

