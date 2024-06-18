South Fork fire burns more than 15,000 acres and still not contained

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a state of emergency on Tuesday in response to fires happening in the southeastern part of the state.

The South Fork Fire has burned more than 15,000 acres, according to the New Mexico Forestry Division, which ordered evacuations late last night for the Village of Ruidoso and surrounding areas.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. on Monday and it's estimated that 500 structures have been impacted by this fire.

During a press conference the governor commended first responders for their efforts as well as locals.

“The number of New Mexicans who, on their own, are helping and are offering up their own homes for shelter shows me, once again, the generosity and compassion of the people in this state,” she said.

The South Fork Fire is just one of two fires burning near the small village, with the Salt Fire burning about five miles southeast of the first fire. It has burned nearly 4,900 acres. Both fires are 0% contained.

The fires continue to grow slowly but officials are concerned that increased winds could push the fire farther northeast.

The governor’s emergency declaration allows additional funding and resources including more National Guard members to manage this crisis.

The cause of the fires has not yet been identified. KUNM and Source New Mexico are working to connect people to friends and loved ones at this site.

