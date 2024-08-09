Internet outage continues at Bernalillo County jail where releases have been halted

An internet outage that began Thursday afternoon continues to affect New Mexico customers west of Albuquerque, including the Bernalillo County jail.

The Metropolitan Detention Center announced Thursday that, among other service disruptions, it has stopped releasing people from the jail and won’t resume releases until service is restored. Spokesperson Candace Hopkins confirmed Friday that the outage is still active with no estimate for when the facility would be back online. Hopkins declined KUNM’s request for an interview. She also has not yet responded to questions by email about how many releases are being held up.

Spokesperson for the ACLU of New Mexico Carla Palacios declined to comment on the jail holding people who are eligible for release, saying her team did not yet know enough about the situation.

Emmeline Knowlan, a spokesperson for the jail’s internet service provider, Lumen, confirmed the outage, saying the company is, “working to fix a fiber cut affecting some customers in New Mexico.” They said they did not know how many customers beyond the detention center are being impacted or how the fiber line was damaged.

Road construction is a common source of fiber cuts, but New Mexico Department of Transportation Communications Director Kristine Mihelcic said the outage, which originated east of Grants, was not related to a DOT project.

Hopkins said in a statement Thursday that, in addition to suspending releases, the process of booking people into the jail remained open but “delayed.” She has not responded to questions about how long of a delay those who have been arrested are encountering or where those awaiting booking are being held.

Hopkins said the jail is using paper forms for processes that usually require internet access, so custody and release lists would be unavailable until the outage is fixed.

A county-wide ransomware attack in 2022 that knocked out the jail’s internet also impacted its security camera system and inmates’ ability to contact their attorneys. Hopkins has not responded to questions about whether either issue is occurring as a result of this outage.

This is a developing story.