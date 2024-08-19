© 2024 KUNM
More than half of NM college students face food and housing insecurity

KUNM | By Mia Casas
Published August 19, 2024 at 6:04 PM MDT
Dr. Sarita Cargas and Dr. Patricia Trujillo watching former UNM grad student speak about his own experience with food insecurity at the 2024 Data Summit.
Courtesy Dr. Sarita Cargas
Dr. Sarita Cargas and Dr. Patricia Trujillo watching former UNM grad student speak about his own experience with food insecurity at the 2024 Data Summit.

A new study on the basic needs of New Mexico college students shows that more than half struggle with food and housing insecurity.

Dr. Sarita Cargas is the study’s lead researcher and an associate professor at the University of New Mexico. Her team conducted a version of this study a few years ago, but just for UNM students.

Last fall, the state’s Higher Education Department asked if she would expand it to look at students statewide, so she did. She said the results were, “Shocking, but unsurprising.”

About 58% of students who took the survey were food insecure.

“So, that is almost 6,000 students — just from our sample," she said. "There is likely tens of thousands more who didn’t take our survey, so we're talking very high numbers."

Those 6,000 students all had “very low food security,” the lowest level of The United State Department of Agriculture scale.

Indigenous, Black and LGBTQ+ students had the hardest time accessing “nutritionally adequate and safe food,” including around two thirds of BIPOC students.

“If you come from families without intergenerational wealth, then it's going to affect you as a college student," Dr. Cargas said. "And our people of color in America don’t have as much intergenerational wealth as white people do."

The study found that many students face “multiple burdens.” Most New Mexico students have unstable housing, and 14% have experienced homelessness in the last year.

Dr. Cargas hammered home the importance of dispelling the myth of the privileged college student, saying many in New Mexico are struggling and trying to balance it all.

Since the study has come out, UNM has started the "Basic Needs Project." Its webpage provides resources for food- and housing-insecure students.

Local News housing securityfood insecuritycollege studentshealth datauniversity of new mexico
Mia Casas
Mia Casas is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre at the University of New Mexico. She comes to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund and is staying on as a student reporter as of fall 2023.
