Let's Talk NM 10/3, 8a: New Mexico could become the 2nd state in the country to make college tuition-free at four-year and two-year public institutions…
The Higher Education Department announced this week that the share of tuition covered by the lottery scholarship will drop from 90 percent to 60 percent.…
Governor Susana Martinez this week promised that higher education will get its funding back in a special session she’ll call soon. That’s after university…
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez stripped all funding for the state Legislature along with state universities and colleges from a proposed budget for the…