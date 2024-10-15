Could New Mexico's U.S. Senate race impact national abortion policy?

New Mexico has become a safe haven for abortion access since federal protections for the procedure were overturned and many surrounding states have implemented bans. The issue has taken center stage in the race for the state’s next U.S. senator between two-term Democratic incumbent Martin Heinrich and his Republican challenger, Nella Domenici.

Heinrich lists protecting reproductive health care access as his top priority on his campaign website.

“We’re just at a moment in time where one of the major parties in the United States is very actively hostile to women making their own decisions about their own bodies,” he told KUNM in a one-on-one interview. “And we’re going to have to fight this out at every single level, and I’m committed to doing my part.”

That includes sponsoring a federal law protecting the right to an abortion, he said.

Heinrich has argued throughout the campaign that a vote for his opponent would do the opposite by supporting a federal ban on the procedure.

While Domenici did not respond to several KUNM requests for an interview, she refuted Heinrich’s claim at a recent debate on KOAT .

“I will not support a federal ban on abortion,” she said. “I think abortion should be safe, legal and rare. I also respect the Supreme Court’s decision to push this down to the states. New Mexico has decided on its policy and I respect New Mexico’s decision.”

Still, Heinrich argued, if Domenici is elected the GOP will control the Senate.

“The first vote she would take would be for a majority leader. And every one of those Republicans who is running for majority leader is committed publicly to a national abortion ban,” he said. “And so, what you’re basically and effectively doing is allowing a national abortion ban to get on the floor of the U.S. Senate and become one step closer to being the law of the land.”

Domenici said her focus will be on reducing the number of abortions performed through cutting down on unintended pregnancies.

“I want to make sure that, as a country, we focus on birth control aggressively,” she said at the debate. “That we respect and educate women and make sure they know they have their choices and they are affordable and accessible.”

Though, Senate Republicans in June blocked a bill that would have federally protected access to contraception.

Early voting in the general election is underway at county clerks’ offices. More locations will open on Saturday, Oct. 19. Election day is Nov. 5.