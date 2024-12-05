© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Rare wildflower found only in New Mexico granted federally protected status

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published December 5, 2024 at 2:24 PM MST
Swale paintbrush
Daniela Roth
/
FWS
Swale paintbrush

A rare wildflower which now only grows in New Mexico has been granted federal protections under the Endangered Species Act.

The swale paintbrush grows in a unique ecosystem in the southwest corner of the state, an annual plant that grows at elevation in grasslands that receive seasonal moisture.

It has yellow flowers, but they are not actually flowers, rather they are modified leaves called bracts which look like flowers. And it makes nectar which is good for pollinators.

Historically, people have spotted it in 13 places. Eleven of them are in northern Mexico and two are in New Mexico. But now, it is only known to grow in one spot: New Mexico’s Hidalgo County. The Fish and Wildlife Service says development, agriculture and water diversions have driven this drastic reduction in the plant’s range.

The Endangered Species Act prohibits the import or export of listed plants. It also protects those found on federal lands from being removed or destroyed. The Fish and Wildlife Service is not designating a critical habitat out of concerns that if they specify exactly where it is found then collectors might go there to illegally remove the plant or its seeds.
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
Alice Fordham
