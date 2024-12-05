Rare wildflower found only in New Mexico granted federally protected status

A rare wildflower which now only grows in New Mexico has been granted federal protections under the Endangered Species Act .

The swale paintbrush grows in a unique ecosystem in the southwest corner of the state, an annual plant that grows at elevation in grasslands that receive seasonal moisture.

It has yellow flowers, but they are not actually flowers, rather they are modified leaves called bracts which look like flowers. And it makes nectar which is good for pollinators.

Historically, people have spotted it in 13 places. Eleven of them are in northern Mexico and two are in New Mexico. But now, it is only known to grow in one spot: New Mexico’s Hidalgo County. The Fish and Wildlife Service says development, agriculture and water diversions have driven this drastic reduction in the plant’s range.

The Endangered Species Act prohibits the import or export of listed plants. It also protects those found on federal lands from being removed or destroyed. The Fish and Wildlife Service is not designating a critical habitat out of concerns that if they specify exactly where it is found then collectors might go there to illegally remove the plant or its seeds.