State seeks input on new pilot program that helps family members caring for relatives’ children

The state of New Mexico is launching a new pilot program to help grandparents and others who are raising their relatives’ children. This comes after the ongoing Kevin S. settlement alleged the Children, Youth, and Families Department was not placing foster children in appropriate housing settings.

The kinship program was created through House Bill 252 in the last legislative session. Kinship caregivers include grandparents, aunts and uncles, and even family friends.

The Kinship Care Pilot Program recognized the growing increase in this type of care in New Mexico, with 9% of kids being raised by people other than their parents. The national average is 3%.

Acting General Counsel for Aging and Long Term Services, Craig Hays, said many caregivers come into this role unexpectedly and need help getting support.

“They don’t know the questions to ask in terms of how to get kids into child care, how to touch base with schools, or how to make sure the kids have the benefits they need,” said Hays.

State Rep. Michelle Pauline Abeyta (D-To'hajilee) co-sponsored the bill and is a kinship caregiver herself. She said that the program will empower families to go through a legal system that can be confusing and burdensome.

“That cost is going to be paramount because so many times those legal fees are what make families concerned about not proceeding through the court system,” Abeyta said.

According to the bill’s fiscal impact report , 25.9% of grandparents raising grandchildren in New Mexico live in poverty, compared to 18.3% nationally.

Hays said the program will be serving seven counties including Santa Fe and Doña Ana with 50 participants from each, where they will be connected with navigators to help them get access to supports.

The department is also seeking public comment from caregivers about the rule creating the program, which includes eligibility criteria and how counties will be selected for participation.

A final public hearing takes place July 25th at the Willie Ortiz Auditorium, 2600 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, N.M. at 9 a.m.

Resources:

To mail in comment:

Aging and Long-Term Services Department

Office of the Secretary

Attn: Kinship Caregiver Support Pilot Program Comments

2550 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, N.M. 87505

To email comment: craig.hay@altsd.nm.gov

Subject line: Proposed Rule 9.2.25 NMAC

Include the commenter’s full name and contact information

