© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Ballot Initiative could allocate more funding to early childhood education and public schools

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published October 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT
early_childhood_ed.jpeg
U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Aubrey Robinson
/
Creative Commons

Voters in the November election will have the option to approve Constitutional Amendment 1, which would invest money from a state trust, in our youngest children and public school systems. The  Land Grant Permanent Fund is the second wealthiest fund in the country, and advocates have pushed for years to use more of the money to address New Mexico’s historically low child well-being rankings.

The Land Grant Permanent Fund already disburses money every year for education, but this amendment would increase the disbursement by a little over 1.25%, making $150 million available for early childhood education.

Another $100 million would go to public schools to fund hiring more teachers and support staff, expanding programs for at-risk students, and paying for building maintenance and repair.

Hailey Heinz is deputy director and senior researcher of the Cradle to Career Policy Institute at the University of New Mexico. She said that when people think of early childhood, they think pre-K, but it also includes home visits for pregnant people and families with infants, as well as child care. Heinz said those fields face a shortage of workers.

"The wages for this are historically, tragically low," she said.

Heinz acknowledged that in recent years the state has made funding for early childhood education a priority.

"But we need to imagine a system that has a culture of plenty rather than scarcity" Heinz said.

And while this additional funding could have an impact, she added, we should set expectations.

"The challenges that lead to New Mexico’s child well-being ranking being what they are; are really layered, and complex, and sticky. And I think we should be clear about the fact that, this or any other ballot initiative, won’t be the cure-all that somehow fixes systemic challenges" said Heinz.

Early voting begins October 11th and Election day is November 8th.

Tags
Local News land grant permanent fundearly childhood educationpublic schoolsUNM Cradle to Career Policy InstituteHailey HeinzNM Elections 2022ballot initiative2022 electionLocal elections
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez
Related Content
  • National Guard substitute teachers
    News
    Let's Talk teacher burnout
    Taylor Velazquez
    On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re talking about teacher burnout. And we want to hear from you! Are you a teacher experiencing burnout and looking to leave your job? Are you a parent who’s worried about the future of your child’s education?
  • Teacher housing in Central Consolidated School District
    Local News
    School districts use funds for housing to help with teacher shortage
    Taylor Velazquez
    Education has been hit hard by teacher shortages and professional burnout. That’s especially true in rural New Mexico. The Legislature has recently taken steps to return over $80 million dollars of operational funding to some school districts in northern New Mexico. Some districts plan to use the funds to construct or maintain teacher housing.
  • empty classroom
    News
    Let's Talk teacher shortage crisis
    Taylor Velazquez
    As schools across the state start their summer vacations, there are concerns about what classrooms will look like when educators and students return for the fall semester. The state is experiencing a teacher shortage crisis, with more than 1,000 licensed educator positions unfilled and 40% of districts reporting severe overall staffing shortages, ranging from educational assistants to bus drivers.
  • classroom_teacher.jpg
    Local News
    Fixing the problem of teacher burnout won't be simple
    Taylor Velazquez
    Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed education bills that will increase salaries of school workers, and increase benefits for teachers.These are efforts to address severe staffing shortages at schools amid burnout that has accelerated in the pandemic. However, fixing the issues will require many different solutions.
  • absentee_ballot___kaveh_mowahed_0.jpg
    Local News
    New Mexico voters can apply for absentee ballots now ahead of November general election
    Taylor Velazquez
    In-person early voting for November elections begins October 11 in New Mexico. That’s also the first day absentee ballots can be mailed to voters who may be unwilling or unable to vote in person. KUNM spoke with the Secretary of State’s office about options for getting your ballot counted.
Load More