Early voting begins Dec.1 for ABQ runoff elections. Here’s info on the candidates

Early voting begins on Monday December 1, 2025 for the runoff elections where Albuquerque voters will decide the city’s next Mayor and City Council positions for Districts 1 and 3.

Two-term Democratic incumbent Mayor Tim Keller will face off against former Bernalillo County Sheriff Darren White, a Republican.

The mayoral runoff follows the November 4th election where none of the six candidates on the ballot received more than 50% of the votes. Leading the pack, Keller received 36% of the vote with White receiving 31%.

Keller, a publicly financed candidate, has received $377,973.00 from Albuquerque’s “Open Ethical Elections” special fund. The amount equals one dollar per registered voter in the city. White, on the other hand, is a privately funded candidate.

On the West Side, city council Democratic candidate Stephanie Telles, who took 36% of the vote, will run against Republican candidate Joshua Neal, who got 26% for the District 1 seat.

Telles raised $6,016.75 for the runoff campaign and Neal raised $23,468.82.

In Southwest Albuquerque, City Council District 3 Democratic incumbent Klarissa Peña received 41% of the vote and will go up against Democratic candidate Teresa Garcia, who received 38% of the vote.

Peña has raised $31,702.00 for the runoff while Garcia raised $14,638.75.

Everyone registered in Albuquerque will be eligible to vote for the mayoral election but only voters registered in City Council Districts 1 and 3 will be eligible to vote for candidates in those districts.

Election day is Tuesday December 9th with early voting running December 1st through December 6th. You can find a map of the early voting centers in Albuquerque here .

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.

