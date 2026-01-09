Natural History Museum is offering free educational programs for all ages

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is closed for renovations, but the museum is continuing its tradition of putting on free public programs at local libraries and community spaces.

“Natural History in your Neighborhood” was created by the museum’s education team and offers programs for all ages on dinosaurs, animals, and outer space.

Stephanie Lukowski, Director of Education for the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, said just because the museum doors are closed to the public that doesn’t mean they aren’t interacting with them.

“We're a museum for all of New Mexico, and we wanted to bring programs for all New Mexicans, so we specifically designed our programs to reach all age groups and hopefully be of interest to everyone who comes,” she said.

The museum also has a mobile exhibit called “New Mexico Rocks” inside an RV that showcases geological history.

“So we look at the different regions of our state, the fossils, the rocks, the economic resources, just kind of how our state is put together, and how that happened over geologic time. But it was designed for a broad, general audience. We've brought it to the state fair, we've headed out for Old Town holiday stroll, and it's been a big hit for everyone,” she said.

The museum is scheduled to re-open in the spring. But the community events will continue regardless, with new sets of educational programs starting in the summer at various libraries in Albuquerque and around the state.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.

