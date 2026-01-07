© 2026 KUNM
NM continues to recommend full vaccination schedule for children despite federal change

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:33 PM MST
A doctor places a bandage on the injection site of a child. The New Mexico Department of Health announced it will continue to recommend its full suite of childhood vaccinations despite the recent federal change dropping recommendations from 17 to 11 vaccinations.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced Wednesday it will continue to recommend its full suite of childhood vaccinations despite a recent shakeup of federal vaccine guidelines. The announcement comes on the heels of an unprecedented change at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention slashing childhood recommendations from 17 to 11 total vaccines.

NMDOH said the new recommendations, announced by Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., were not based on scientific evidence or safety data.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state will not “join the federal government in walking away from decades of proven public health practice.”

Dr. Miranda Durham, chief medical officer for NMDOH, said the federal change threatens to confuse the public, but reassured New Mexicans vaccines are still safe, effective and save lives.

The announcement also confirms the vaccinations will still be covered by the Vaccines for Children Program, Medicaid, and private insurance, and there is no anticipated change in any vaccine availability.

This is just the latest in a growing list of instances where the NMDOH has announced recommendations in defiance of federal changes, which began when the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was completely reorganized by Kennedy last fall.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
Public Health New Mexico Vaccinationsvaccine mandatesNMDOHNew Mexico Department of HealthRobert F. Kennedy Jr.
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
