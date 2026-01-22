ECECD Moves to Expand Universal Child Care for New Mexico’s Youngest Children

New Mexico became the first state in the nation to offer universal childcare late last year. Now, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants lawmakers to approve funding she says is needed to sustain the program and expand care for the youngest children.

Since launching universal childcare in November, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department reports serving 40,000 children statewide.

Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky told lawmakers while 27% of new applicants are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, most families fall well above that threshold, with most at or below 800%. But Groginsky said that doesn’t tell the whole story. with 83% of new applicants being at or below 800% meaning that this affects families at every level.

"Income alone often obscures the true details of a family's financial picture," said Groginsky.

The department is asking for a little over $160 million to fund the program. Groginsky said that includes expanding infant and toddler care, which she says is the least affordable.

"This is exactly where families need the help most. Infant care costs 86% more than in-state public university tuition. That is out of reach for most families," Groginsky said.

The department is seeking a 52% increase in its operating budget for the next fiscal year, or $3.8 million dollars. But the Legislative Finance Committee is recommending just $10 million for universal childcare, while proposing a 5% increase to the department’s overall budget .

