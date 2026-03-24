Emily’s List nominates New Mexico lawmaker for national award

A major political action committee known as Emily’s List , a prominent funder of Democratic women in politics, has announced five nominees for its 2026 Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award , including a New Mexico state representative.

Rep. Michelle Paulene Abeyta (D-To'hajiilee) is a member of the Navajo Nation who was elected in 2024.

The award celebrates women serving in state or local offices who demonstrate a commitment to community. It’s named for former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords , who survived an assassination attempt in 2011 and now works against gun violence.

Abeyta said she’s been a community organizer since she was in middle school.

“I think that stems a lot from my grandparents' teachings and loving and appreciating where you come from,” she said.

She said being nominated for her service is quite an honor.

“Because sometimes we get so caught up in just doing the work nonstop, that it's good to have a recognition like this to look back and see the progress we've made,” she said.

Abeyta serves District 69, which includes six counties west of Albuquerque, and was elected two years ago after defeating a 10-year incumbent. Since then, she’s sponsored bills to compensate state legislators, strengthen medical malpractice laws and create the Turquoise Alert System for missing Indigenous people.

The Rising Star Award winner will be chosen through public voting. The four other nominees are: Georgia State Rep. Tanya Miller; Indiana State Rep. Carey Hamilton; Minnesota State Sen. Zaynab Mohamed; and Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield.

Abeyta advises everyone to read each of the candidates biographies and said she knows voters will make the right decision.

“I will need my community's help. I'll need the state's help,” she said. “I'll need the country's help and it'd be an honor to represent everyone and the work that we're doing here.”

You can find the link to online voting here . It's open to anyone and goes through Monday.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.