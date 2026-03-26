More sites in New Mexico will hold No Kings protests

Millions of people are expected to turn out Saturday around the country including in New Mexico for the third round of No Kings protests.

The No Kings website lists about 28 protests planned around the state, up from around 24 last October, in small towns like Hobbs, Embudo and Raton, in addition to larger cities like Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

Dr. Suzanne Norman said she thought it was time for her small community of Cuba to have its own event since people have already been driving to attend other protests.

“I have to admit, I've never organized a rally in my life, and but I apparently am called to do it here and now,” she said.

Norman is a retired doctor who has lived in Cuba for about 40 years. She said food insecurity is getting worse in the town of about 460 residents, and rising gas prices due to the war on Iran are hitting people hard.

“Economically people are really struggling,” she said. “It burns me that we have to go through all this.”

Norman said a Trump supporter told her she is planning to come out for the Cuba event because the president had promised no more foreign wars when he was campaigning.

“I’m ever hopeful that people will be able to think for themselves about their values and how they do, or do not, coincide with the current administration,” Norman said.

Organizers have said there are 3,000 rallies planned across the country. Officials with Indivisible are predicting the collective demonstrations will be the largest in U.S. history.

No Kings Protests Planned in New Mexico on March 28

Alamogordo

1004 White Sands Blvd

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Albuquerque

Montgomery Park

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Capitan

Opposite U.S. Postal Service

226 Smokey Bear Blvd.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carlsbad

Event is private – sign up for details

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chama

The Y Intersection & Chama Senior Center

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Deming

SW Corner of Pine & Country Club

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Embudo

Hwy 68 at turnout north of Vivac Winery

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Española

1340 N. Riverside Dr.

4 to 5:30 p.m.

Farmington

Orchard Park Plaza

2 to 4 p.m.

Galisteo

Hwy 41 & Hwy 42

11 a.m. to Noon

Gallup

We The People Park

Noon to 2 p.m.

Grants

City Hall Park

Noon to 2 p.m.

Las Cruces

Albert Johnson Park

10 am to Noon

Las Vegas

7th Street & Mills Avenue

Noon to 2 p.m.

Los Alamos

Ashley Pond

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Los Lunas

Matin Street Memorial Park

9 to 10:45 a.m.

Madrid

Community Parking Lot – Refinery 14

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Portales

Courthouse

Noon to 4 p.m.

Raton

Raton Visitor’s Center

Noon to 2 p.m.

Roswell

Courthouse Sidewalk (between 4th and 5th streets)

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa Fe

State Capitol Building

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Silver City

Gough Park

Noon to 4 p.m.

Socorro

Walmart entrance on California Street

Noon to 1 p.m.

Taos

Civic Plaza Drive & Paseo del Pueblo Norte

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tijeras

East Mountain Public Library

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Truth or Consequences

Private event – sign up for details

Noon to 2 p.m.

Tucumcari

Wells Park

Noon to 3 p.m.

Window Rock, AZ

Private event – sign up for details

9 to 11 a.m.