More sites in New Mexico will hold No Kings protests
Millions of people are expected to turn out Saturday around the country including in New Mexico for the third round of No Kings protests.
The No Kings website lists about 28 protests planned around the state, up from around 24 last October, in small towns like Hobbs, Embudo and Raton, in addition to larger cities like Albuquerque and Santa Fe.
Dr. Suzanne Norman said she thought it was time for her small community of Cuba to have its own event since people have already been driving to attend other protests.
“I have to admit, I've never organized a rally in my life, and but I apparently am called to do it here and now,” she said.
Norman is a retired doctor who has lived in Cuba for about 40 years. She said food insecurity is getting worse in the town of about 460 residents, and rising gas prices due to the war on Iran are hitting people hard.
“Economically people are really struggling,” she said. “It burns me that we have to go through all this.”
Norman said a Trump supporter told her she is planning to come out for the Cuba event because the president had promised no more foreign wars when he was campaigning.
“I’m ever hopeful that people will be able to think for themselves about their values and how they do, or do not, coincide with the current administration,” Norman said.
Organizers have said there are 3,000 rallies planned across the country. Officials with Indivisible are predicting the collective demonstrations will be the largest in U.S. history.
No Kings Protests Planned in New Mexico on March 28
Alamogordo
1004 White Sands Blvd
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Albuquerque
Montgomery Park
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Capitan
Opposite U.S. Postal Service
226 Smokey Bear Blvd.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carlsbad
Event is private – sign up for details
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chama
The Y Intersection & Chama Senior Center
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Deming
SW Corner of Pine & Country Club
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Embudo
Hwy 68 at turnout north of Vivac Winery
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Española
1340 N. Riverside Dr.
4 to 5:30 p.m.
Farmington
Orchard Park Plaza
2 to 4 p.m.
Galisteo
Hwy 41 & Hwy 42
11 a.m. to Noon
Gallup
We The People Park
Noon to 2 p.m.
Grants
City Hall Park
Noon to 2 p.m.
Las Cruces
Albert Johnson Park
10 am to Noon
Las Vegas
7th Street & Mills Avenue
Noon to 2 p.m.
Los Alamos
Ashley Pond
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Los Lunas
Matin Street Memorial Park
9 to 10:45 a.m.
Madrid
Community Parking Lot – Refinery 14
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Portales
Courthouse
Noon to 4 p.m.
Raton
Raton Visitor’s Center
Noon to 2 p.m.
Roswell
Courthouse Sidewalk (between 4th and 5th streets)
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Santa Fe
State Capitol Building
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Silver City
Gough Park
Noon to 4 p.m.
Socorro
Walmart entrance on California Street
Noon to 1 p.m.
Taos
Civic Plaza Drive & Paseo del Pueblo Norte
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tijeras
East Mountain Public Library
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Truth or Consequences
Private event – sign up for details
Noon to 2 p.m.
Tucumcari
Wells Park
Noon to 3 p.m.
Window Rock, AZ
Private event – sign up for details
9 to 11 a.m.