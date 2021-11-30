demonstrations

-
Clifton White and Selinda Guerrero organized Free Them All Fridays for months, speaking out against conditions and abuses in New Mexico prisons. White had…
For months, demonstrators fighting police violence and racism have been calling for the state to release Albuquerque protest organizer Clifton White from…
In the last weeks of July, we saw high temperatures across the country. The streets heated up, and we’re not talking about the weather. We’re talking…
The country is grappling with practical steps for ending police brutality and racism in policing. We explore some local ideas in episode 74, from…
KUNM Call In Show 5/26 8a: Protests outside Donald Trump's Albuquerque rally became a national story after people stormed police barriers and threw rocks…