Isleta Pueblo officials say online gaming is impacting their tribal Head Start budget

The Pueblo of Isleta could lose federal funds for its Head Start program because online betting and prediction markets are hurting the tribe’s gaming revenues. U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) met with tribal leaders on Wednesday to discuss the importance of preserving early education programs on sovereign Native lands.

As he spoke with tribal leaders, children played during recess at the Isleta Head Start, which serves children ages three to five at the pueblo. The program offers both educational and cultural learning like traditional dancing and language learning.

Native American communities must provide a 20% non-federal match for their Head Start programs in order to receive the remaining 80% of their budget from the federal government. So Isleta Pueblo uses revenues from its casino gaming for the match.

But tribal officials said that is now at risk because online gaming platforms use federal regulatory loopholes to offer gambling-like services nationwide, while avoiding state gaming compacts under which tribal casinos must operate.

Charles Jojola, 1st Lieutenant Governor for the Pueblo of Isleta, said that every gaming Pueblo has similar concerns.

“Coming into our state, unregulated,” he said. “They're not sharing any of their revenues. What people gamble, what they make, they're walking away, you know, from the state with all that money. And as far as Indian tribes go, you know, we're required.”

The Trump Administration has eased Biden-era regulations on prediction markets.

Rep. Vasquez introduced an amendment to prohibit sports betting using prediction market models. He also co-sponsored another bill that would prohibit members of Congress and the administration from entering into contracts. He said if they don’t prohibit this it’s going to lead to corruption issues.

“Because now you're able to make predictions or bets on things like world events, on legislation, passing on what the President is going to do tomorrow, on what the Supreme Court case is going to decide on a case that they have before them,” he said.

Councilwoman for the Pueblo Eulalia Lucero, said losing Head Start will directly impact the Pueblo’s children.

“This is the forefront of the foundation of their future, and it's developing their knowledge, their awareness, so that they can be stronger as they go into the next phases of education,” she said.

Vasquez said that online gaming is a clear violation and overstep of the rules that currently exist and it will be one of his top priorities this year.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.