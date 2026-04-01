Rep. Stansbury proposes 20 projects to Congress to help New Mexicans

U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury is pushing for $144 million for 20 community projects across New Mexico.

Community Project Funding requests were once known as earmarks . Congressional members use the process to request direct federal funding for specific projects in their districts. They can submit up to 20 for consideration as part of the federal budget.

Stansbury’s request seeks $87.8 million for food and water infrastructure, including major irrigation improvements for the Middle Rio Grande Pueblos, and updating septic and sewer systems.

$34.3 million would address housing needs for the Mescalero Apache tribe and Bernalillo County by providing affordable housing, and stable living environments for young adults and people who are unhoused.

Stansbury said in a video posted to her website that her office has prioritized projects to help invest in the state’s communities.

“Invest in some of the most challenging issues that our communities face and that we know will help to transform lives and invest in the future of our people,” she said.

$11.6 million would go to public safety including developing emergency services for counties and funding further investigative resources to help solve cold cases of violent crimes.

$6 million would support behavioral health and transitional services by building a transitional living facility at Albuquerque’s Gateway Center and an integrated care center for people experiencing homelessness.

$800,000 would go towards creating a mobile transportation initiative for veterans to help receive medical care and benefits.

$2 million would expand services and facilities for families experiencing homelessness and early childhood support services.

$2 million is included to develop a New Mexico Asian American, Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian Center in Albuquerque.

These projects are still being considered by the House Appropriations Committee, which won’t make decisions for another six months.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.

