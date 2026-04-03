New Mexico begins review of threatened and endangered species

Every two years, the state of New Mexico reviews a list of critters it considers either threatened or endangered from climate change, habitat loss, and other factors.

Currently, there are 114 species on New Mexico’s list. Of those, 55 are labeled as “endangered,” which means they’re at-risk of becoming extinct, and 59 are “threatened” animals that are not in immediate danger of extinction, but are likely to be soon.

Not to be confused with the national Endangered Species List , the New Mexico Wildlife Conservation Act simply requires the state to identify imperiled wildlife species and develop a plan to protect them and their habitats.

Unlike its federal Endangered Species Act counterpart, the New Mexico law doesn’t designate “critical habitat” – meaning it doesn’t heavily regulate or specially manage the habitat that these animals tend to live in.

Though, it does specifically outlaw the taking, possession, or sale of any listed species.

From now up until 5 p.m. on July 6, 2026, the state will be accepting public comment about these species and if they should be “uplisted” to endangered status, “downlisted” to threatened status, or if their current level should remain unchanged.

These comments will then be gathered and presented at a State Game Commission meeting, which oversees the Department of Wildlife, “at least” 30 days after the public comment period closes for final approval.

Petitions to either add – or completely drop – a species from the New Mexico endangered species list are done by a completely separate proposal process and won’t be a part of the ongoing 2026 biennial review.

The last species to be delisted was in 2022 when the Gould's wild turkey started to rebound after conservation efforts in far southwestern New Mexico.

Past comments encouraging the state to uplist the Organ Mountains Colorado chipmunk, White Sands pupfish, peppered chub, Pecos pupfish, and Doña Ana talussnail were denied after agency biologists determined there were “no substantial grounds for proceeding,” according to the final 2024 review document.

Ultimately, the agency did not recommend a single uplisting or downlisting of any threatened or endangered species in the most recent 2024 review cycle.

In a press release, the New Mexico Department of Wildlife said species are listed solely based on “ecological and biological factors,” while social, economic and political elements are "noted" when developing species recovery plans.

The review comes on the heels of the New Mexico state legislature passing a suite of laws last year overhauling the state’s premier wildlife conservation and recreation agency, the Department of Game and Fish.

Among a broad swath of changes , the bills renamed the agency to the “Department of Wildlife,” increased hunting and fishing license fees, and injected the agency with expanded authority and cash to tackle conservation efforts.

How to weigh in

The most recent 2024 biennial review document can be found here . Other past reviews up until 2004 can be found here .