Shelter continues its work despite a devastating fire

On April 1, around 2:30 a.m., Pastor Joanne Landry and her family woke to crackling fire and shouting voices. The family escaped with their lives, but the church sanctuary of the Interfaith Bible Center next to their home is in shambles.

Pastor Joanne is the force behind Compassion Services Center across the street from the church, a community anchor in the International District of Albuquerque. She has run the center since 2010, first with her husband, then with the help of volunteers to provide shelter, meals, and support to the unhoused.

“That's just kind of what we do, and that's what we've been doing. And then this fire happened, and it's turned our lives upside down,” Pastor Joanne said.

The fire started in the back sanctuary of the Bible Center. In a video caught by the doorbell camera of a neighbor, an individual is seen lighting something on fire and throwing it inside the sanctuary. The flames quickly engulfed the interior.

Mia Casas / KUNM Interfaith Bible Center is boarded up until the city approves restoration.

Fortunately the fire did not spread outside of the church, but everything inside, including sheet music, guitars, and a grand piano, is ruined.

“It was devastating. I cried and, you know, I woke up every morning kind of feeling a little hopeless, but then finally, after you get into prayer, it gives me hope,” Pastor Joanne said.

Although the fire did not spread into the living quarters, Albuquerque Code Enforcement will not allow the family to return to their home.

“Because of the fact it was connected to the church, you have to get out,” Pastor Joanne said.

KUNM contacted Code Enforcement for more information, but did not receive a response.

While the situation is disheartening, Pastor Joanne and the folks at Compassion have not given up.

Mia Casas / KUNM Tarps provide shade to an outdoor seating area at Compassion Services Center where church services will be held until Interfaith Bible Center is restored.

“So we're still feeding, we're still doing everything, except we cannot have service there [in the church] anymore. So it's here outside. And isn't it fine?,” Pastor Joanne said.

Just four days later, Pastor Joanne held an Easter feast for anyone in the community to join, not letting this tragedy get in the way of her work.

Restoration efforts will begin as soon as they get approval from the city. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As clean up starts, Pastor Joanne said she welcomes any hands who would like to help.