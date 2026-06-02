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National arts advocacy organization hosting annual conference in Albuquerque

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published June 2, 2026 at 1:35 PM MDT
A new mural project at the New Mexico Black Leadership Council’s offices in Southeast Albuquerque. It’s called “Love Trumps Hate” by Noé Barnett.
Emmanuel Tombe
/
New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative
A new mural project at the New Mexico Black Leadership Council’s offices in Southeast Albuquerque. It’s called “Love Trumps Hate” by Noé Barnett.

The national arts advocacy organization Americans for the Arts will be hosting its annual conference in Albuquerque from June 2-5, 2026. Among the speakers will be 1980’s famed actress Molly Ringwald, as well as national and local officials focused on the importance of arts and culture in communities.

Americans for the Arts is the country’s largest arts advocacy organization focused on advancing pro-arts policies on the federal, state, and local levels through advocacy.

Erin Harkey, chief executive officer said this isn’t a traditional conference setting.

“It's really about bringing people together into the same room to ask, ‘what kind of future we want? And what role we want creativity to play in getting us there?’” she said. “But we really designed this gathering to be immersive, action-oriented, and deeply connected to the community.”

Activities include all-day trips to Santa Fe and the Pueblo of Acoma to experience local community culture and arts, among various other sessions.

Harkey said the most important thing is to help connect constituents to their elected officials because they will be the most impacted by federal changes in arts funding.

“It really is sort of our small, hard-to-reach communities that don't have other sources of funding that are going to be the hardest hit, and these are the communities that are the heart and soul of their neighborhoods, your local theater, your local community center that's putting on a production,” she said.

The conference registration is open to everyone.

 Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.
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Local News American for the ArtsAFTACONErin HarkeyAlbuquerqueAcoma PuebloNMnonprofit arts and culture arts and culture
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
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