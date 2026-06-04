Free summer meal program returns for New Mexico children

As summer break gets underway, thousands of New Mexico children may lose access to school meals. New Mexico is once again offering a federally funded program to help ensure that kids have enough to eat.

The Summer Food Service Program will operate at sites across New Mexico this summer, offering free meals to children and teens ages 18 and younger.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture where local organizations sponsor a meal site.

Program Manager Debra Candelaria said there’s a significant need in the state right now.

“The price of food increasing so much, it really helps fill the gap,” said Candelaria.

This comes as the state’s summer EBT program, or SUN Bucks , has been delayed by about 30 days due to federal staff cuts. The grocery benefits will resume by June 15th, with eligible families receiving $120 per child.

The Health Care Authority said that most eligible families – those who already receive SNAP, Medicaid, or TANF or have qualified for free or reduced-price school meals – will automatically receive these benefits and will not need to apply.

Loren Miller, chief of the Family Nutrition Bureau, said some students experience learning loss over the summer months and that a nutritious meal can help keep them ready to learn.

“Kids need to be well fed to be well read,” said Miller.

Officials say families can find participating meal sites throughout the state by visiting SummerFoodNM.org .

This coverage is supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners like you.