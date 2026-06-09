New report finds federal investments in children are expected to continue declining

A new report from the Urban Institute finds federal spending on children has declined in recent years and is expected to continue decreasing, even as federal spending overall increases.

Advocates say those investments can have long-term impacts on children’s health, education, and economic outcomes.

The Kids Share report notes that children make up nearly a quarter of the U.S. population, but just 8% of federal spending was directed towards them in fiscal year 2024.

The analysis projects that it will fall to about 6% over the next decade. At the same time spending on interest payments on the national debt is expected to surpass spending on children.

Spending on children declined by more than $25 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars between 2023 and 2024, while investments in programs such as health care, nutrition assistance, education and tax credits continued to fall from pandemic-era highs.

According to the report, federal spending totaled about $6,860 per child in 2024, compared with roughly $40,050 per adult age 65 and older. Researchers say investments in children have been linked to better health, educational attainment and long-term economic outcomes, generating benefits that extend beyond individual families.

New Mexico Voices for Children spokesperson Mikayla Ortega said this trend is concerning because federal investments help support programs families rely on.

But she said New Mexico lawmakers and state officials have worked to backstop declines in federal money with the current windfall from oil and gas development. That includes strengthening access to both SNAP and Medicaid programs as well as rolling out initiatives like universal childcare.

“We are in a strong fiscal position and the legislature has ensured these programs will be protected to the greatest extent possible,” said Ortega.

Ortega said moving forward, investments need to be centered around affordability.

“Data is one part of the story but the other part is lived experiences,” said Ortega.

Ortega said maintaining access to essentials like childcare, food assistance, and other family supports will be critical moving forward.

This coverage is supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation KUNM listeners like you.

