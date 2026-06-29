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Governor says New Mexico could seek billions after reports that DEA let fentanyl into the state

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published June 29, 2026 at 6:15 PM MDT
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke out against reports that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency allowed fentanyl to enter New Mexico communities as part of a strategy to capture larger drug dealers.
Daniel Montaño
/
KUNM News
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke out against reports that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency allowed fentanyl to enter New Mexico communities as part of a strategy to capture larger drug dealers.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday New Mexico will possibly seek billions of dollars from the federal government after reports the Drug Enforcement Agency allowed fentanyl to flow through the state in the hopes of catching higher level criminals.

The governor said at a press conference at the Office of the Medical Investigator she is so angry that she’s taking this “right to the White House and Congress.”

“I'm outraged. We'll do anything and everything that can do something to right this wrong,” she said, “including legislation that says you can't run these kinds of operations in the state of New Mexico.”

She said overdoses increased over the period the DEA was allowing what one whistleblower said was as many as 1.8 million pills to flow into the state.

“I bet we could show damages in the hundreds of millions of dollars here, if not more,” she said, “and that's just cursory, could get as high as one or two or 3 billion.”

She pointed out this is the third time — after the COVID-19 pandemic and Hermit's Peak-Calf Canyon fire — that she has had to step in when federal inaction has harmed New Mexicans.

“I'm so sorry for every New Mexican who's been harmed or have lost a loved one,” she said. “It's disgusting and despicable.”

She said the state will use every means at its disposal to address the fentanyl crisis.

“Investigations, federal accountability, personal accountability, a change in laws to prevent these kinds of actions in the future, more to prevent addictions,” she said. “This is not a single effort, it's going to be multi-prong, multi-agency.”

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman was also at the press conference along with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and other officials from around the state. He said it’s important to keep in mind what he called the “demand side.”

“Continue to fund behavior, health, addiction recovery,” he said, “real systems that make a difference in people's lives, so they can get off this terrible drug.”

The governor said residents can expect “a collection of strategies that can really do something to put New Mexico back on the right course” in the coming days and weeks, up to and including possible state action through interim legislative committees.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
Tags
Local News fentanylDrug Enforcement AgencyGovernor Michelle Lujan Grisham
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño