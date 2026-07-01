New Mexico launches mental health app for teens

In April, a 19-year old man died by suicide at the Taos Gorge Bridge. It was the first such death this year, but it follows seven suicides in 2025. Now a new app launched in Taos that’s designed to help young people connect with mental health resources before they reach a crisis.

Navi is a no-cost digital wellness app that gives teens ages 13 to18 access to activities for stress management and crisis resources.

The CDC reports nearly 1 in 5 teens have been diagnosed with a mental health condition . But Nick Boukas, director of the Health Care Authority’s Behavioral Health Services Division, said mental health is still heavily stigmatized. He hopes Navi gives teens a safe place to ask questions, get connected with local resources and create self guided action plans that do not rely on AI.

“It’s personalized to them as opposed to an app just kind of spitting something out because AI said you should do XYZ,” said Boukas.

Boukas said the app will also help the state better understand how many young people experience anxiety and depression, while encouraging them to seek help earlier.

The HCA relied on teens in Taos to test a county pilot through a youth advisory board that helps guide the platform's language, content, and design.

“It's as simple as saying, ‘I’m here and I can listen.’ Words hurt, but words can also heal,” Bourkas explained.

The HCA says teens will help guide outreach as the app expands statewide through a youth ambassador network of 100 to 200 students.The state also includes an offline version for teens living in rural and tribal communities with limited internet access.

If you or someone you love is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 or head to 988lifeline.org .

This coverage is supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

