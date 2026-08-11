Wind gusts from storms push more smoke from Frijoles Fire into Santa Fe

Santa Fe could see another smoky morning Wednesday as the Frijoles Fire continues burning in the Pecos Wilderness. The blaze has grown to more than 6,200 acres and is still zero percent contained as of the latest update , but the National Weather Service in Albuquerque says incoming rain storms might help firefighters battle the blaze, while also pushing smoke southwest into Santa Fe.

NWS Meteorologist David Craft said more monsoon moisture will be coming into the state over the next few days and into the weekend.

“So there's a good chance that Thursday through Saturday we'll start to see some progress on getting that fire under control,” he said.

But, he said, those storms are a bit of a double-edged sword. Gusts of wind caused by storms pushing cool air downward, called outflows, come down the mountain and push smoke through the valley and into Santa Fe.

Craft said outflows can be dangerous for firefighters, or at least make things more challenging.

“Those can be very difficult to predict,” he said, “and when they develop, they appear quickly, and the winds can be erratic and fairly strong.”

Residents concerned about air quality are encouraged to check AirNow.gov to see current air quality measurements and a live smoke and fire map .

NWS reminds residents to stay indoors during smoky conditions, with doors and windows shut. Air purifiers can also be helpful, especially if a swamp cooler must be used, as those coolers draw in air from outside.

Wear a respirator or mask outside if needed, avoid exertion and drink plenty of water.

About 133 personnel, including hotshots and smoke jumpers, were on site fighting the Frijoles Fire as of the last update Tuesday morning, and the nearby town of Cundiyo was on a set status for evacuation. One neighborhood of Cunidyo was evacuated Monday evening.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

