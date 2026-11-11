Haaland makes history as the first Native woman governor, but says she will focus on the needs of all New Mexicans

New Mexico elected its first-ever Native American governor during the general election on Nov.3. Deb Haaland is also the first Native woman governor of any state.

While those are important milestones, Haaland said she’s focused on the struggles of all New Mexicans, particularly health and childcare.

At the crowded Bow & Arrow Brewing Co. in Albuquerque, Morningstar Angeline waits patiently, beer in hand. This is America’s first Native American woman-owned brewery and Angeline, who is Diné, Chippewa and Shoshone, sits with eyes glued to the TV as results come in.

“And so I'm mostly just excited, hopefully, for New Mexico to provide another Native person, another Native woman, to step up to the plate, to do their best, and to try to lead people to a place where Americans feel taken care of,” she said.

A short time later, Haaland, the candidate Angeline was pulling for, is called to the stage at a Democratic watch party in Route 66 Casino.

“I stand before you as the first Native American woman,” Haaland said to applause. “Tonight isn't only about history. It's about our future.”

The casino is on Laguna Pueblo, where Haaland is from. Over 10% of New Mexico’s population is Native American, but Haaland said she’s focused on the needs of all New Mexicans.

“Right now, New Mexicans are working hard, doing everything they're supposed to do, and yet we still struggle to get ahead,” said Haaland.

As a single mother, Haaland created her own salsa company and earned an Indian law degree from the University of New Mexico. In 2018, she was elected to Congress. She and Kansas’ Sharice Davids became the first two Native American women in the House.

In 2021 President Biden appointed her to become America’s first Native secretary of the Interior Department.

“Our work to combat Trump's cuts starts on day one because no matter what comes out of Washington, we have a responsibility to take care of our people right here at home,” said Haaland.

That kind of messaging resonated with a lot of Native people in New Mexico, but Haaland didn’t automatically win every Native community’s support. Sandia Pueblo initially backed her opponent in the primary, but then got behind Haaland in the general election.

“Her being a Native leader as a governor, it doesn't give the tribes and pueblos inside track, in my opinion,” said Raymond Aguilar Jr, Governor of Santo Domingo Pueblo.

Aguilar said tribal communities all have different challenges and priorities.

“It allows for us to have a more meaningful consultation, more meaningful government to relationships moving forward,” he said.

But, he said he has high expectations for Haaland.

“We should hold her accountable for things that she campaigned for, health, education, you know, housing. All those things are very important,” he said.

Gabe Sanchez is a political science professor at the University of New Mexico. He said the state faces many economic challenges and there’s an expectation among voters that the next governor will improve the economy.

“She's got to put forth a plan and give voters confidence that we elected her and she will be able to deliver on some of those items,” he said.

Haaland has promised an executive order halting future large-scale data centers until lawmakers can create more guardrails. Sanchez said actions will speak louder than words.

“And I will say, not only here in New Mexico but across the country, clearly voters sent a mandate to the newly elected leaders that are going to be taking office that data centers are not something that's highly popular, and definitely here in New Mexico, not something that a lot of folks want,” he said.

One big challenge Haaland will face is a conflict with other states and tribes over sharing the Colorado River. A new plan from President Trump’s Interior Department for that has already generated lawsuits .

“When I was Secretary of the Interior, we made sure that tribes had a seat at the table; that they were present for negotiations. There's not a law that requires the states to invite the tribes, but they should have a say and they should have opportunities to participate in how we can manage,” Haaland told KUNM.

Haaland said other big goals include providing universal health care, and childcare for New Mexico residents. She announced a transition team Tuesday led by former U.S. Sen. Tom Udall and has named Workforce Solutions Secretary Sarita Nair as her chief of staff.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.

