The New Mexico legislative session opens on January 19, and with a new Democratic governor stepping into the office, a Democratic majority in the state Senate, and a supermajority in the House, the ball is in their court.

At a press conference last Friday, New Senate Majority Leader Linda Trujillo gave a sneak peek at what may be in store, which includes exploring a slew of affordability measures.

“I truly believe that [affordability] was the reason that there was a blue tsunami for Democrats,” Trujillo said. “Between the cost of gas and the cost of groceries going up, and even just the cost of housing.”

Trujillo said Democrats in the legislature are hoping to give food banks more funding

“There are more families and more individuals who are relying upon food banks, the cost of food going up, and the cost of transportation to get that food to delivery sites has gone up, and so we're looking at extending more money,” Trujillo said.

Last year the legislature gave $30 million to food banks . According to Trujillo, Democrats hope to double it for the coming year.

Trujillo said Democrats in the legislature are also hoping to build and develop more affordable housing and according to her, this would include different approaches, like renovating run-down properties in rural New Mexico and designating them as affordable housing for a certain period.

“Finding landlords, finding out who owns these buildings, who owns these kind of dilapidated homes, and working with them to get the money to do the remodeling, to get it up so that somebody could live in it,” she said.

Other proposals from Democratic lawmakers include significant changes to the state’s income tax from Rep Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo) and a call from Governor Lujan Grisham for more focus on support for senior New Mexicans .

Lawmakers can begin prefiling bills on January 4 and the 2027 session begins on January 19.

