Tuesday night Albuquerque Democrat Melanie Stansbury celebrated her victory with a crowd chanting her name after winning the congressional seat left open…
Cannabis is the topic. As part of the continuing coverage from Your New Mexico Government it is time for an update on the legislative session at the…
Coronavirus has infiltrated the Roundhouse, where New Mexico’s legislators are in the early weeks of a 60-day session. Since mid-January when the session…
State representatives recently OK'd a budget that would give state workers a raise, the first since 2014.Governor Susana Martinez proposed a 1 percent pay…
Democrats took back control of the New Mexico House of Representatives in Tuesday election. But some Republican representatives were able to hold on to…