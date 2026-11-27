Earlier in November, University of New Mexico President Steve Goldstein, who started the job in July, sat down with New Mexico PBS for a 30-minute, wide-ranging interview. Goldstein said the university’s priorities are in alignment with the state government and the folks living here. Among those top priorities – expanding healthcare. The discussion went on to touch on cyber security and AI, labor unions, campus safety and free speech, and even if the school can hold onto its successful football coach. We've highlighted some of the discussion with Natalie Robbins from the Albuquerque Journal sitting in with New Mexico PBS.

The video of the full 30-minute interview with UNM President Steve Goldstein is split into two parts linked above and below.

GOLDSTEIN: It is pretty clear what the priorities are going to be. They are not surprising. They are advancing student success, which I think is intimately tied to exposing the students to the opportunities in the workforce. Advancing the frontiers of knowledge, but not just knowledge for its own sake. It's knowledge that we can use to implement and advance people's well-being. And the third component of that is to advance people's health. And I think again, as the flagship university and the only academic health system in the state, we have both goals and responsibilities that absolutely match the state, and I think that's part of what made this seem like such an exciting opportunity. It seems very rare to me that an institution's goals and priorities and state goals overlap so perfectly. That's also a source of economic development for the state, which advances the well-being of everyone in the state. So they all combine.

NMPBS: How do you think the public should measure success in those areas?

GOLDSTEIN: I think there are good metrics for all of those. I think that when it comes to students, we want to look at graduation and successful move into the workforce. The education they get needs to prepare them for the world that is changing so incredibly rapidly, and to do that, we need to help them get through successfully and see the possibilities of what comes next, so we can measure those directly. I think that that's also going to impact the workforce and retention in the state, which is another way to see what our successes look like. When it comes to healthcare, building access across the state is incredibly important, and I think we have the tools to do that in this state because of the commitment of the university and the state. So, figuring out the strategies that have yet to be achieved in the United States to deliver care to rural and distributed populations, when it comes to research and development, that's building knowledge and building companies that can take that knowledge to improve people's lives. So really, this is going to be easy to measure our success.

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NMPBS: One of the biggest issues I think for anybody living in the state that I'm sure you know a lot about already is that we have a doctor shortage. UNM is spending more than $600 million on a new medical school to try and create more doctors. How do you think we get them to stay in the state after they graduate?

GOLDSTEIN: I'm going to expand what you said just a little bit. We are committed to doubling the healthcare workforce, so not just the physicians, but the nurses and the pharmacists and the public health providers, and I say that only because it is through that team collaboration where each of those disciplines are working together, but at the tops of their license, you can really optimize healthcare. Training those physicians and other healthcare workers to stay in the state involves a number of different steps. One is that part of their training is with the population. Once you have that relationship, you tend to stay. We know that statistically, you double the proportion of people who stay where they did their residency, and we're expanding our residency program to 1000 residents. Other aspects of retaining families in the state go back to what I was talking about: building businesses and safety. We need everyone to be, have the opportunity to have successful, healthy lives in the state, so you want to stay with your family, and that becomes more broad. How can we advance K through 12 education? How can we strengthen the college experience? How can we give them the health care that they want for their families? So it really is all moving in the same direction.

