Mountain West governors ban together on regional clean hydrogen hub

Four Mountain West governors announced Thursday they’ve teamed up to secure federal dollars for regional clean hydrogen hubs.

The new federal infrastructure law includes $8 billion for clean hydrogen production — an energy source some see as a clear alternative to fossil fuels. Now the leaders of New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming are working together to get a portion of those funds, according to a press release from New Mexican Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham said it'll bring in jobs and that the partnership will result in quote “the nation’s most productive clean hydrogen hub.”

Mike Eisenfeld is with a Four Corners environmental group, San Juan Citizens Alliance.

“The Devil’s in the details. What are the definitions here, and if it's fossil fuel hydrogen we’re going to be in opposition," Eisenfeld said.

He said he wants to know what this clean hydrogen economy they’re boasting of actually looks like.

They plan to develop a Western Inter-State Hydrogen Hub with facilities in each state.

Colorado’s governor, Jared Polis, says low-carbon hydrogen will help meet the state’s goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

Both Wyoming and Utah’s governors stress their states' experience with hydrogen as an asset.

"Several businesses have already targeted Wyoming as a potential hydrogen production center and our university, state agencies and legislature are leading the development of hydrogen policy and technology both locally and nationally,” said Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon. “This coalition represents a shared vision for the future of hydrogen in the Mountain West region."