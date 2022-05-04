Resources for those affected by wildfires and those who want to help
- Calf Canyon - Hermit’s Peak Fire - Inclusive Support Group
- U.S. Forest Service-Santa Fe National Forest
- New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
- Santa Fe National Forest
- NM Fire Info
- San Juan County Fire & Rescue
- NPSFireSW - Official information relating to National Park Service Fire Management in NM
Donations:
- HELPNM Home Education Livelihood Program, Inc. in 1965 by the interdenominational New Mexico Council of Churches. They have a Disaster Relief Fund, inclusive of shelter funds.
- Safe Space New Mexico Fires Relief Fund. Safe Space is a nonprofit 501c3 founded by Vanessa Garcia, a northern New Mexican Native, who wants to make a difference in New Mexico. Vanessa and the Safe Space Board of Directors then created the NM Fire Relief Fund and enlisted a network of local hotel owners to help shelter evacuees.
- All Together New Mexico Fund from the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations. Grants from the All Together NM Fund will go to emergency shelter, food and water distribution, and access to medical support.
- Las Vegas Community Foundation allows donations to go directly to the Hermit’s Peak Wildfire Relief Fund
- New Mexico Fire Fighters IAFF and NM Sol are collaborating with I.B.E.W. 611 and AFSCME Council 18 to assist families affected by the fire
Cochiti Fire Department seeks donations since its state funds limit its ability to purchase food with its normal operating budget.
Government:
- The New Mexico Fire Information website is an interagency effort by federal and state agencies in New Mexico to provide timely, accurate, fire and restriction information for the entire state. The agencies that support this site are the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, State of New Mexico, and US Forest Service.
- Fire and Evacuation map from the National Interagency Fire Center
- New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
- New Mexico Highlands University information and resources for Hermit’s Peak Fire.
- National Weather Service, Albuquerque - information on weather forecasts, air quality, weather alerts, advisories and warnings, and safety tips
- InciWeb is a map from an interagency all-risk incident information management system.
- ArcGIS map USA Wildfire Activity Map
- Southwest Coordination Center. Interagency Coordination.
- NM Environmental Public Health Tracking project - information on air quality and health and safety risks and precautions
- CDC on SMOKE and COVID-19. Also N95 mask locator.
- NOAA Hazard Mapping.
- Incident Information System - a map of current wildfires and their size and containment
- AirNow.gov - Daily updates on the air quality in your community
- NMDOH The Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, New Mexico Contacts for “Patient and associate lines have been established for inquiries about loved ones and family: 505-827-2613 and 505-827-9710.” per 5/2/22 press release.
- The NM Government converted the AllTogetherNM fund set for COVID19 to Disaster relief for fire.
- NM Aging and Long-term Services Fire Resources.
- NM’s Ready, Set, Go! Plan.
- Office of Superintendent of Insurance outlines how to build a disaster survival kit
- After Wildfire “This guide was written to help New Mexico communities recover after wildfire. It includes information on how to mobilize your community, a list of resources available to communities and individuals for assistance, and a technical guide with information about post-fire treatments to address the catastrophic effects of a wildfire on the land and to prepare for potential flooding.” From the US Forest Service and NM State Forestry.
- The Fire Adapted New Mexico Learning Network (FAC NM) is about fostering fire adapted communities - communities that acknowledge and take responsibility for their wildfire risk, and take actions to protect residents, homes, neighborhoods, businesses, infrastructure, forests, and open spaces. Intergovernmental guide for homeowners in NM.
- Santa Fe County Evacuation Planning Guide.
Private:
- The Glorieta Conference Center has also been set up to receive evacuees. Call 1-800-432-2080 for more.
- Climate Central,wildfire risks and map via States at Risk is a project aimed at showing how Americans in all 50 states are experiencing the impacts of climate change. Our work focuses on five threats — extreme heat, drought, wildfires, coastal flooding and inland flooding — and the states most affected by these threats. In 2015 States at Risk evaluated how prepared each of the 50 states are for their current and future climate threats in its Preparedness Report Card.
- Public Forest closures via NMWild.
- Natural Resources Defense Counsel guide to how to stay safe in 2021 in New Mexico.
- Wildfire preparedness planning from the National Fire Protection Association.
Trauma, Grief, Loss resources.
Helping Children after Natural Disaster
- https://www.samhsa.gov/sites/default/files/srb-childrenyouth-8-22-18.pdf
- https://www.nctsn.org/what-is-child-trauma/trauma-types/disasters/wildfire-resources
Families & Adults:
- Lingering Mental Health impacts of Wildfires.
- American Psychiatry Association
- NIH research.
- Frontline Wildfire Defense (Developed in 2012 by an expert group of firefighters, technologists, and landscape ecologists) Trauma Support
- PTSD after wildfires.
- Other communities form support groups. Sonoma via Stanford, for example.