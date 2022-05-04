© 2022 KUNM
Resources for those affected by wildfires and those who want to help

Published May 4, 2022 at 7:02 PM MDT
A firefighting plane drops water over a plume of smoke near Las Vegas, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The fire has torched 250 square miles (647 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

KUNM’s News Department is continuously updating this page. If you want to add resources not on here please contact News Director Megan Kamerick at megankamerick@kunm.org.

Donations:

  • HELPNM Home Education Livelihood Program, Inc. in 1965 by the interdenominational New Mexico Council of Churches.  They have a Disaster Relief Fund, inclusive of shelter funds. 
  • Safe Space New Mexico Fires Relief Fund.  Safe Space is a nonprofit 501c3 founded by Vanessa Garcia, a northern New Mexican Native, who wants to make a difference in New Mexico.  Vanessa and the Safe Space Board of Directors then created the NM Fire Relief Fund and enlisted a network of local hotel owners to help shelter evacuees.
  • All Together New Mexico Fund from the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations. Grants from the All Together NM Fund will go to emergency shelter, food and water distribution, and access to medical support.
  • Las Vegas Community Foundation allows donations to go directly to the Hermit’s Peak Wildfire Relief Fund
  • New Mexico Fire Fighters IAFF and NM Sol are collaborating with I.B.E.W. 611 and AFSCME Council 18 to assist families affected by the fire

  • Cochiti Fire Department seeks donations since its state funds limit its ability to purchase food with its normal operating budget. 

Government:

Private:

Trauma, Grief, Loss resources.
Helping Children after Natural Disaster

Families & Adults:

